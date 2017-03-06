Parents of 8-year-old sue soy nut butter maker, alleging he got E. coli from product

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons Pause

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

0:49 Trump names Alexander Acosta as pick for Labor Secretary

2:53 South Dade principal kept his promise