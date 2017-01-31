Roaches spotted at 31 Miami-area restaurants. They were cited, and 2 were shut down

A thawing case of salt fish sat on the restaurant floor. A roach was crawling on it. That will get a food establishment shut down if a state inspector sees it.
That’s what happened to Adolphe Take Out Restaurant, 215 NE 82nd St., one of 31 Miami-Dade restaurants cited for roach activity in the last 30 days and one of two to be shut down for the day over roaches. A Golden Corral in Florida City also was shut down because of roaches.
The Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspects food establishments periodically.
The inspection report on Adolphe noted, “Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately three live roaches found in a non working oven, one crawling on a thawing case of salt fish on floor and two on wall behind equipment in the kitchen area.”
At the Golden Coral at 33525 S Dixie Hwy., the inspection report said, “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately six in kitchen oven area, two by fryers, one by kitchen reach-in cooler.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Roach-cited restaurants
Adolphe Take Out Restaurant, 215 NE 82nd St., Miami
B2 Miami Downtown, 146 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cachita Restaurant, 1116 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach
Chef Baez, 8765 SW 132nd St., Miami
Chicken Kitchen USA, 15053 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami
Corporate Caterers, 12105 SW 130th St. #205, Miami
Downtown Cofee Bar, 16 NE Third Ave., Miami
El Indio Cafe, 1830 NW 17th Ave., Miami
El Rey De Las Fritas, 1821 SW Eighth St., Miami
Family Buffet, 319 NE 167th Street, North Miami Beach
Golden Corral, 33525 S. Dixie Hwy., Florida City
Havana 1957, 1451 S. Miami Ave., Miami
Island Coffee Inc, 330 SW 27th Ave, Miami
La Casa De Las Baleadas, 100 SW 17th Ave., Miami
Leo’s Pizza, 6720 SW 24th St., Miami
Lilt Lounge-Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Way, Miami
Los Chuzos, 2644 SW 137th Ave., Miami
Mi Pequemo San Salvador, 1777 W. Flagler St., Miami
Nutreat, 100 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Nyema’s Cafe & Lounge, Miami International Airport
Jimmy's East Side Diner, 7201 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Opportunity No. 2, 950 NW 36th St., Miami
Pollo Tropical, 1785 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
The Ranch House Restaurant Co., 1548 W. 84th St., Hialeah
Redland 272, 17695 SW 272nd St., Homestead
Restaurant Rincone Latino, 180 NW 183rd St., #121, Miami
Rincon Progeseno Ii, 1717 NW 17th Ave., Miami
Sakura Gables Restaurant, 440 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
Sergio’s Cafeteria, 9330 Bird Rd., Miami
Sport Fritanga Restaurant & Events Corp, 86 W 29th St., Hialeah
3 Queens Restaurant, 7625 NE Second Ave., Miami
