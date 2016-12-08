Your curry and your pancakes may be tainted. There’s only one thing to do

Between the lead in the curry and the possibility of salmonella from Publix, a pair of food recalls this week go straight to many South Florida kitchens.
Publix recalled the 16-ounce bags of three Premium Pancake & Waffle Mix flavors —pumpkin, blueberry-flavored, banana-flavored chocolate chip — because the milk powder used might contain salmonella. Publix says the milk powder supplier told the supermarket chain of the potential problem. Customers can return the mixes to stores for a full refund.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention credits salmonella with one million U.S. food-borne illnesses yearly.
“Most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection,” the CDC website says. “The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most persons recover without treatment. However, in some persons, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.”
Affected lots, with code Nos. 4141503503, 4141503603 and 4141503703, went to Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. If the bacteria begins with the supplier, as was the case with Publix's chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream recall, look for a pancake and waffle mix recall line over the next two weeks.
And before you make that next batch of curried chicken, curried goat or coconut curry rice, check your brand. Miami-Dade-based Oriental Packing Company recalled three curry brands sold in Florida and Jamaica because the products contain lead.
Ocho-Rios Jamaican Nice Mild and Spicy Hot Curry Powder, 4-ounce jars; 5-pound jars of Ocho-Rios Mild Curry Powder; and, 50-pound bulk bags of Oriental Hot Curry Powder 50 lb. Bulk, lot Nos. 091316A or 091316B. The Best By dates are 9/19/2019 to 9/21/2019.
There was a previous lead problem at the Southwest Miami-Dade company’s manufacturing facility. In August, the company recalled what it estimated to be 377,000 pounds of blended curry seasoning because the products suffered lead contamination. That seasoning went to New York and Florida.
