Your ice cream and your dog food could be under recall

Whether considered luxuries or necessities, you might want to march your Publix Premium Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream and your pooch’s Cesar Classics Filet Mignon flavor dog food back to the store.
Iowa-based Aspen Hills supplies the chocolate chip cookie dough used by several brands in their chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. In September, Blue Bell brand found a potential listeria problem when it tested some of a chocolate chip cookie dough batch from Aspen Hills. The company said it informed Aspen Hills while initiating a Sept. 21 recall out of caution. Via its website Monday, Publix announced a recall of its product that uses Aspen Hills chocolate chip cookie dough, Publix Premium Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream, with a UPC of 000-41415-03843 and a sell by date of May 27 2017.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, “A person with listeriosis usually has fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Almost everyone who is diagnosed with listeriosis has "invasive" infection, in which the bacteria spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract.”
Older adults, newborns, pregnant women and adults with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
The doggie danger in Cesar Classics Filet Mignon flavor isn’t bacteria, but plastic. Friday, Mars Petcare U.S. announced a voluntary recall of its Cesar Classics Filet Mignon wet dog food after small hard white pieces of plastic got into the food during production.
Affected lot codes are 631FKKC and 631GKKC. They have a “best before” date of August 4, 2018 or August 5, 2018 and a UPC code of 23100017792.
Purchasers of either product can return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.
