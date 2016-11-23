Is there hummus on your table? You better read this

It’s not a good month to be a hummus maker.
Last week, Sabra had a massive hummus recall, disrupting fridges and lunches boxes at school and work as people checked their containers for brands and makes.
A secondary recall by Taylor Farms covers two products that contain Sabra hummus: Taylor Farms Veggie and Hummus Bistro Boxes with a Use By date from Nov. 11 to Dec. 1; and Schnucks Vegetable and Hummus Snack Trays with a Use By date of Nov. 18 or Nov. 23. The products were distributed in 23 states, including Florida, and the District of Columbia
Taylor Farms’ recall notice says it hasn’t received any reports of illnesses, but advises customers to toss these items immediately.
For more information, consumers can call 855-455-0098 from noon to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
The Sabra recall was the company’s second over listeria concerns in the last 19 months.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
