She walked from France to Spain — and wrote a cookbook about her spiritual, culinary trek

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship Pause

5:16 Janasia Johnson during final performance

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

4:01 Waiters scores season-high 27 in loss to Spurs

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

0:12 Tropical depression likely to form in Caribbean by weekend

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

0:37 A laser-powered robot caterpillar