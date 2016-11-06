Your ice cream could be under a national recall

The first two of what could be several nationwide ice cream recalls have been issued after listeria discovered in a California ice-cream maker’s plant.
McConnell’s recalled 16-ounce packages of seven different flavors — Dutchman’s Chocolate, Mint Chip, Peppermint Stick, Salted Caramel Chip, Sweet Cream, Turkish Coffee and Vanilla Bean.
Florida and New York are among the 41 states the recall products reached.
Each flavor’s recall is limited to certain “Best if used by” dates. To find those dates, call 1-866-723-2454, e-mail recall@mcconnells.com or check the chart here.
AC Creamery recalled 16-ounce packages of Manila Sky Purple Yumm Ice Cream with an expiration date of March 6, 2018, over listeria concerns. In addition to retail stores nationwide, the recalled lots went to several events, including September’s Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show in Orlando; October’s Festival of Philippine Arts & Culture in Southern California; and Cal State-Fullerton’s Pilipino American Student Association Friendship Games.
The listeria concerns trace back to a California company, Dr. Bob’s of Upland. The FDA found samples positive for listeria in the Dr. Bob’s of Upland facility, where the ice creams was manufactured. This led Dr. Bob’s, a California company, to recall all ice cream products produced this year, according to AC Creamery’s recall announcement.
If accurate, look for more national ice cream recalls in coming days.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria “primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and adults with weakened immune systems.” Also, those with listeriosis usually have “fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.”
