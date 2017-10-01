Soothing child nightlight provides music and light — and maybe an electrical shock

A nightlight designed to soothe your child in the dark with a little light and light music also can zap your kid with an electrical shock. That’s why Skip Hop has recalled over 150,000 Moonlight & Melodies “nightlight soothers.”
The USB wall adapter can cause the shock hazard by breaking.
The recall notice states that Skip Hop “is aware of incidents of the power adapter breaking, including one that resulted in an electrical shock.”
What Skip Hop is offering for the nightlight sold at Babies R Us, Target, Amazon.com and SkipHop.com among other retailers: not a refund, but a repair kit with a free USB adapter. To get the repair kit, the company wants consumers to return the current USB adapter with a prepaid shipping label.
Any consumers wishing to contact the company for more information, including paying shipping for the “free” USB adapter to fix a product problem bad enough to cause a recall, can call Skip Hop toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email the company at recall@skiphop.com.
