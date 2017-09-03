Natural soap for baby bottles recalled over bacteria

Bacteria occurs naturally, but bad bacteria isn’t the kind of “natural” people want in their baby products. So Handi-Craft has recalled 23,000 bottles of Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap.
“The bottle and dish soap can contain harmful bacteria,” the recall notice admits. “Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in immunocompromised individuals.”
The recall covers lot codes B4062216; B3063016; B3071916; B3072016; B6081016; B2020317; and B1020417. Greenblenz of Auburn Hills, Mich., made the soap, which claims to be made from “100% plant-based ingredients.”
Handi-Craft says consumers should stop using the soap and “bottles and dishes cleaned with the recalled soap should be boiled or sanitized in the dishwasher.”
Handi-Craft is offering only replacement, not a refund in this recall. To discuss that or any other questions about this recall, customers can call 877-962-2525 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
