Colombian ice cream entrepreneur fulfills American dream one scoop at time

Making it in America: Lulu’s Ice Cream Her single mother brought her and her sister from Colombia as children, hoping for a better life. While her mother cleaned houses, Luisa “Lulu” Santos and her sister studied, never letting their undocumented status cloud their dreams. Explica Media ×

SHARE COPY LINK Her single mother brought her and her sister from Colombia as children, hoping for a better life. While her mother cleaned houses, Luisa “Lulu” Santos and her sister studied, never letting their undocumented status cloud their dreams. Explica Media