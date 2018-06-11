A Key West man took his life on Facebook Live

A 27-year-old Key West man hanged himself live on Facebook, police said.
Someone saw the live stream early Monday and reported it to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which was able to track down the phone that had recorded the suicide to Key West, according to Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Police found the dead man at about 5 a.m. in the parking garage at the Galleon Resort, 617 Front St.
"There were no signs of life by the time they go to him," Crean said.
Facebook removed the video, Crean said. Police didn't have the video Monday morning but detectives are in contact with the social media company in case they need it, she said.
The victim's name wasn't immediately released Monday as police were searching for his relatives to notify them first.
This is the seventh suicide since February police have reported in the Lower Keys.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
