Police found him with 600 pills, including Xanax and opioids. And not one prescription.

A 71-year-old Florida Keys man was arrested after police say they caught him with more than 600 pills but no prescriptions for them.
Pedro Torres Perez, of Big Pine Key, was jailed June 6 on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
In his possession, deputies said: 120 pills and 25 half-pills of 40-milligram Tramidol, a narcotic-like pain pill, and alprazolam, the trade name for Xanax. He also had 59 800-milligram Ibuprofen and 182 pills of Clopidogrel, used in cardiac care and goes under the name of Plavix.
Deputies were mostly concerned with the Tramidol and alprazolam but examined a long list of other medications found in Torres Perez's vehicle. Their report does not mention any prescriptions being found with Torres Perez.
He also had an anti-convulsant medication, a nerve pain medication, two kinds of anti-inflammatory drugs and some vitamins.
Torres Perez, who is listed as a retiree, told officers the medications were all his.
He was arrested at mile marker 33 after a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer stopped to check on a disabled vehicle and said he spotted the prescription bottles in plain view, according to the arrest report.
