This restaurant will be closed for a while. There was a problem lighting the stove

A Pompano Beach restaurant will be closed for a while after a gas explosion destroyed the front windows on Wednesday morning.
A woman who works at Saveur Tropcial, 515 NW 24th St., suffered facial burns and burns on her lower body after the explosion, according to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.
Fire rescue says the woman was having a problem getting the gas stove lit around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The process spread gas around the immediate area.
So, upon the stove being lit, the air exploded, blowing out the oven door and the front windows. The explosion, however, didn't seem to affect the gumball machines in front of the window.
City inspectors deemed the restaurant unsafe. It'll be closed until repairs meet inspection standards.
