A drunk man took a cab to the impound lot. Then he rammed a Mercedes through the gate, cops say.

A Key West man who earns a living parking cars is now accused of drunkenly stealing a Mercedes-Benz from an impound lot early Friday morning.
Kevin Taylor Jones, 48, who is listed in jail records as a valet, was arrested for felony burglary, grand theft auto and criminal damage over $1,000, along with misdemeanor DUI.
At about 2: 30 a.m., Jones took a cab to Arnold's Towing, 5540 Third Ave., on Stock Island, stiffed the driver and jumped the fence to get to the impounded Mercedes-Benz, which had been towed recently for being parked illegally, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Jones then drove the silver Mercedes-Benz through the lot's locked gate, ramming through it, and then headed north on U.S. 1, police said. He was caught near mile marker 11 on Big Coppitt Key and taken to jail, where his blood-alcohol content was measured at 1.62, the arrest report states.
On Friday, Jones was locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
The cab driver dropped a dime on Jones, telling police that Jones owed him $16.25 for the ride and a $50 waiting fee.
It was unclear Friday whether Jones owned the Mercedes-Benz but he certainly had the keys to it, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Arnold's Towing's owner said the damage caused to the gate was at least $5,000 and said he wants to pursue charges against Jones.
