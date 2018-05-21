'They killed my kid.' Parents sue renowned doctor, hospital after children die of cancer

Miami, Florida, May 1, 2018 - Ronald Creed (left) and Sarah Hancock (right), the parents of Damian Creed, a 4-year-old boy who died in November 2016 from eye cancer that spread to the rest of his body, speak to Miami Herald reporter, Daniel Chang at the Law Offices of Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial. Doctors at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami had diagnosed Damian's left eye with an aggressive cancer called retinoblastoma, which was at an advanced stage when he first presented to the hospital in May 2014. And though the standard of medical care for advanced stage retinoblastoma calls for doctors to remove the affected eye in order to save the patient's life, doctors at Nicklaus Children's chose to give Damian chemotherapy and laser treatments for nearly two years instead of removing the eye. The cancer spread to Damian's optic nerve, then his brain and the rest of his body, and doctors were unable to save his life. José A. Iglesias The Miami Herald