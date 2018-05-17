Police: She's a teacher's aide and a drug dealer on the side

A teacher’s aide in Marathon was jailed Thursday on charges that she dealt prescription painkillers on three occasions from her home.
Alyssa Perry, 24, of Marathon, works for the Monroe County School District as a paraprofessional at Marathon Middle High School.
She works with grades 7 through 12, according to the school’s human resources director, Ramon Dawkins. Her annual salary is $20,757.
"This employee is currently suspended," Dawkins said Thursday.
On March 8, 13 and 28, Perry allegedly sold three 30-milligram tablets of the synthetic opiate oxycodone for $120 to a confidential informant working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Perry faces three felony charges of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church. Her home in the 6100 block of Overseas Highway is about 725 feet from the First Baptist Church, 200 62nd St., police said.
On Thursday, Perry remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on $105,000 bond.
Comments