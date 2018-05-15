Lobbyist Ron Book tends to get his way in Miami-Dade, but this time it's a No.

Lobbyist Ron Book during a December 2015 event on homelessness in Miami-Dade County. He serves as volunteer chairman of the county's homeless board while also serving as one of the county's paid lobbyists in Tallahassee. He wanted a waiver to continue representing the pet-store industry in Florida, which has lobbied to block local regulations of pet sales. On Tuesday, May 15, county commissioners denied the waiver. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald File