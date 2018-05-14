A grandfather stabbed his kids, and then he set the house on fire, cops say

He lost it.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a grandfather stabbed his adult son and daughter in the wee hours of Monday, then set their home ablaze and ran off. He soon called cops and surrendered.
The suspect was not named yet by law enforcement, but neighbors identified him as Carlos Rivera, 56, and the brother and sister as Carlos Rivera Jr. and Kenia Rivera, reports Actions News Jax.
Both police and Jacksonville Fire Rescue went to the home, where Rivera reportedly lived with the two adult children and his three grandsons; two are of elementary school age and one is a baby.
Rivera's neighbor Cathy Jennings talked to local media about the violence and chaos, which started when she heard pounding on her door at around 5 a.m. It was the family begging for help.
"They were panicked. She had three kids with her, one had blood all over him. First thing, I got the kids in the house, got them settled," Jennings told News4Jax. "They did fall back asleep after about 20 minutes in the house."
Jennings also spoke with Action News Jax, telling reporters: "We opened up the door and Carlos Jr. is sitting on the step and blood is everywhere."
Police said the suspect was also covered in blood and had wounds on his body. He and the two adults were taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The children were not hurt and are currently with the Department of Children and Families.
Rivera will be charged with aggravated battery and arson, according to JSO.
News4Jax found court records indicating this was a family in distress.
Earlier this month, the suspect was arrested and charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm against Carlos Jr. The father pleaded no contest; his son petitioned for a domestic violence injunction. There was reportedly an issue with the son not paying the utility bill.
A hearing on this issue had been set for Monday morning.
