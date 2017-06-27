As part of National HIV Testing Day, the Florida Department of Health is offering free tests at three Miami-Dade locations, including the Government Center Metrorail station.
As part of National HIV Testing Day, the Florida Department of Health is offering free tests at three Miami-Dade locations, including the Government Center Metrorail station.

June 27, 2017 8:58 AM

Take Metrorail, prick your finger, possibly save your life

By Michelle Kaufman

A finger prick and 15 minutes could save your life.

Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day, and the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is making it easy for South Florida residents to be tested for the HIV virus by offering free tests at three locations.

Metrorail commuters can stop and get tested at the Government Center Metrorail Station (101 NW First St.) from 1 to 6 p.m.

Free tests are also being offered at New Horizons (1469 NW 36th St.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Walgreens (567 NE 125th St., North Miami) from 3 to 7 p.m.

National HIV Testing Day has been held annually since 1995. To find free testing events across the nation, click on this link.

At the end of 2014, an estimated 1.1 million people aged 13 and older were living with HIV infection in the United States, including an estimated 166,000 (15 percent) whose infections had not been diagnosed.

For more information, visit www.testmiami.org or contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County’s STD/HIV Prevention and Control Program at 305-643-7420.

