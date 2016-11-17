Accused Colombian druglord extradited to face cocaine charge in Miami

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area Pause

1:43 Treatment center offers relief from lice

0:57 Satu the tiger's first birthday at Zoo Miami

1:15 Benny More signature cocktail in Cienfuegos, Cuba (Spanish)

1:01 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant "not my president"

1:27 Bernie Sanders: "Donald Trump is nobody’s fool"

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

0:33 IHOP diner stabs server for 'poisoned' food