Former UM basketball player Tamara James elected Dania Beach mayor

Tamara James scored thousands of points as a basketball star at South Broward High, the University of Miami, the WNBA and the Israeli league. Tuesday, she scored her biggest victory of all.
James, 32, was elected mayor of Dania Beach, the oldest community in Broward County.
She thanked her supporters and her parents on Facebook, and promised to “mold our future”:
James was a Nike, Gatorade and McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school. She led South Broward to three consecutive state titles and was named 2002 Florida Player of the Year.
At UM, she became the only freshman in Big East history to lead the league in scoring (21 ppg), and scored in double figures in 30 of 31 games. She was named All-Big East as a sophomore (16.6 ppg) and then averaged 22.3 points per game as a junior (fifth-best in the nation), the Hurricanes’ first year in the ACC.
In her senior season, James led the ACC in scoring with an average of 21.5 points per game and finished her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer – men or women – with 2,406 points.
She was a first round pick (8th overall) by the Washington Mystics in the 2008 WNBA draft and played professionally for 9 years, mostly overseas in Turkey, Spain and Israel, helping her teams win 3 championships. She has a five-year-old son, Dion, and has spent the past few years as a community activist.
