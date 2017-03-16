The Bass announces new date for its relaunch. Mark your calendars for October.

The Bass has announced a new opening date: October 2017.
The Miami Beach contemporary art museum, which is owned by the city, originally was slated to open in December 2016 following its $12 million expansion. That was pushed back to spring of 2017, and now is expect in October 2017, according to the museum.
“Good Evening Beautiful Blue,” a multi-institution retrospective of work by Swiss-born multimedia artist Ugo Rondinone, will highlight the opening, along with “Beautiful,” featuring work made over the past decade by Damroono-born Pascale Marthine Tayou. Tayou’s work will be interwoven with objects from the museum’s permanent collection.
Founded in 1964 through the donation of a private art collection, the museum has long been located in a 1930s building formerly used as the public library. The expansion increases programmable space by almost 50 percent, adding three new galleries, a store and cafe and education center.
