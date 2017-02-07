Little River art exhibit through Feb. 20 to raise awareness of child slavery

Buy art, save children. That’s the motto of Street Art for Mankind (SAM), a 10-day exhibit beginning Friday in Little River that uses art to raise awareness on child slavery, and free as many children as possible through the funds raised.
There are an estimated 168 million children who are forced to work in unpleasant conditions, some of them life-threatening. There are also 1.2 million children trafficked every year, which includes Florida as the third-highest state in the nation.
These glaring statistics are according to the United Nations, and those are the facts organizers want to give visibility to, through street art.
Thibault Decker, a co-founder of the event that takes place through Feb. 20, said that art has always been a medium to convey a message and analyze society. He found art an easy choice to “open people’s eyes” to this issue.
“Art is a universal language that can highlight the problem of child slavery and the terrible, terrible conditions,” Decker said. “Child slavery is unbearable, especially in our century. And it’s not only happening on the other side of the world, it happens on our backyard.”
The art movement teams 35 globally renowned graffiti artists with Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, a famous children right’s activist. Every artwork sold, among with other funds generated in the event, will go toward Satyarthi’s foundation, which has freed numerous children and granting them educations.
The artists from all over the world worked tirelessly daily before the opening ceremony, crafting their improvised art on shipping containers as their murals. The containers, which serve as the artwork, when seen from a bird’s eye view spell out ‘SAM’ and give 12,000 square-feet of space for the artists to work with.
Each artist had different themes that pay tribute to children suffering from slavery and forced labor. Some were hopeful, showing children escaping their shackles and living a new life; some were darker, showing children trapped and toiling away at labor, mining or locked in a cage.
Elisa “Shalak Attack” Monreal, a Canadian-Chilean artist who specializes in drawing animals and environmental issues, created an uplifting mural by depicting a child on a giant owl, fleeing an industrial location, the area where they were forced to work, towards a forest, symbolizing peace and a chance for a new life.
“Art is used to tell stories, with a narrative structure that I hope people can interpret and make them think on what is happening,” Monreal said. “It is important to use our artistic voices to talk for those who don’t have a voice. In this case, kids who are slaves, forced into situations that they shouldn’t be in.”
Julian “Mr. Cenz” Phetean, a London-based graffiti artist, has plied his trade all over the world, most recently at Art Basel in Miami Beach. He deals in unique female portraits that are abstracted and was excited to jump on board with the project.
“This is a project close to my heart, I love doing community stuff that has a meaning,” Phetean said. “I’ve done a lot of work with children over the years and child issues are very close to me.”
Decker, a father of three girls who once worked in a French business, said he saw how the corporate world made no attempts to tackle this problem. Spurred by the unimaginable scenario in which one of his daughters would face the grim situation of forced labor, he hopes SAM can help free as many children as possible.
“We want people to understand they have an impact, they can free those kids,” Decker said. ”We can make a stand. We believe in art for social change, the power of art to open the eyes of the world. What better than street art?”
If you go
▪ What: Street Art for Mankind
▪ Where: 7401 NW Miami Ct., Miami
▪ When: VIP reception 6 to 9 p.m. Friday; regular hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 20
▪ Tickets: General admission $20, plus $1.99 fee through Thursday; $28, plus $2.39 from Friday; VIP reception on Friday $150, plus $8.49. Purchase at http://streetartmankind.org
