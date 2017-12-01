How you get into Art Basel has changed. Here’s what you need to know.

Where you enter and park — and just about every physical thing about Art Basel — is new this year, thanks to ongoing construction at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

First: Get out your comfy shoes. Whether you’re taking Uber, Lyft or a taxi or driving yourself, you’re likely to be walking at least a few blocks. (VIPs and those with mobility impairments have closer options.)

More critical info: Only VIP-card holders will be allowed to enter, drive or valet on the west side along Convention Center Drive. The Design Miami/ tent will still be stationed in the west parking lot, but there will be no space there for cars. The closest parking lot will be on 17th Street.

Regular fairgoers will need to enter on the east side along Washington Avenue. Valet will be at the Fillmore, best accessed from the 17th Street side of Washington Avenue.

Much of Washington Avenue from Dade Boulevard to 17th Street is blocked by barricades, making the best drop-off points at the corner of Dade Boulevard and Washington and near the Fillmore. Building entrances are open near Washington and 18th Street and Washington and 20th Street. (Arrive at 19th, and you’ll need to walk around barricades.)

Inside, you’ll also find a new layout. Interior renovations are largely complete, said Art Basel USA director Noah Horowitz. The overall layout is more square, without the achingly long horizontal corridors of the past. The Positions and Nova sectors are slightly smaller than in years past, as some galleries have moved into the main section of the fair. All galleries are in new locations, meaning you’ll want to download the floor plan before you go or pick it up as soon as you arrive at the show.

You’ll save money and hassle by purchasing tickets online. Art Basel in Miami Beach opens to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, and runs through Sunday. Day tickets cost $50 online, $60 at the door, $36 for college students and seniors 62 and over. Group tickets require advance registration; run-of-show tickets are offered.