'Alexa, bring me a beer.' Amazon launches one-hour beer and wine delivery in Miami

"Alexa, bring me a beer."

It's about to get that easy, Miami. Amazon has launched speedy delivery of beer and wine through its one-to-two-hour delivery app, Amazon Prime. And Amazon Echo users can take it one step further by simply asking the digital assistant, Alexa, to place the order through Amazon Prime.

Miami and Orlando are the first cities in Florida where Amazon made the service available. In Miami, the service is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Two-hour deliveries are free and one-hour delivery is available for a fee.

To know whether the service is available in your neighborhood, simply open the Amazon Prime Now app (a separate app available on Apple's iOS and Android), and a notice will appear: "Beer & Wine now in your city."

Click the link, and the options for imbibing adult beverages are vast. You can shop beer by category: from local and craft beer to the style of beer, including lagers, IPAs, ales, stouts and porters and ciders. Wine options similarly are categorized by varietal, from rieslings and rosés to pinor noirs and zinfandels.

Publix and Instacart got a head start on alcohol delivery when they started offering beer, wine and liquor through the Instacart app. And the delivery-anything service Postmates has been offering alcohol delivery in South Florida for some time.