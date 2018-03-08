Brazilians feel at home at this downtown restaurant with all the tasty favorites

Get your samba on at lively Brazilian Bar Da Vila in downtown Miami. The eatery has a few tables inside in what resembles a villa with arched windows and an open kitchen. But most customers sit at tables outside under umbrellas. The bar is brightened with a colorful abstract mural. Sakerinha cocktails made with sake and muddled fruit are a specialty here. Brazilian music plays all day and night.
Start With These Dishes
The coxinha de frango are plump, deep-fried croquettes with potato dough wrapped around shredded chicken and catupiry Brazilian cream cheese. The picanha na chapa are strips of sirloin with with fried yuca cubes, and then a server comes with half a grilled wheel of raclette scrapes a generous portion of the melting cheese over the yuca. There’s also a mix of linguicas (sausages) and farofa (fried yuca) with smoked pork bits. It’s served with vinaigrette and a puree of black bean soup on the side. Pasteis are square-shaped Brazilian empanadas filled with pear and gorgonzola or shredded beef rib and pumpkin cream.
Share These Dishes
There’s plenty of beef to go around here. Vaca atolade are beef ribs with boiled yuca and rice. Or share the signature picanha top sirloin with beans and vinaigrette. Grilled chicken breast is glazed in a light orange sauce with homemade creamy mashed potatoes. Brazilian-style stroganoff is made with bits of chicken in a tomato-based sauce with mushrooms, topped with crispy potato sticks.
Share grilled salmon in Champagne sauce with sauteed vegetables and an order of mushroom risotto. The truffle burger, doused in truffle sauce, is the most popular, but there’s also the house burger with caramelized onions, cheddar and bacon.
Save Room For Dessert
The flan in thick caramel sauce is a solid finish, as is the pastel de Nutella with strawberries and vanilla ice cream.
What Makes It Special
The 4-year-old space was one of the first in the village and was completely renovated into a Brazillian pub after Hurricane Irma with a new menu and chef. Co-owner Marco “Zug” Favoretto came on board six months ago and is from the small town of Sorocaba outside Sao Paulo where he ran a bar. The other co-owner, Louis Fleury is from central Brazil and came to Miami to study international business at Florida International. It fills a void, where the Brazilian community gathers on weekends. On Friday there’s a live one-man band playing Brazilian Sertaneja country music. On Saturday customers dig into black bean feijoada, a black bean and pork stew, served with rice, ribbons of collard greens and orange wedges. And on Samba Sunday, customers order buckets of Brazilian Cerpa beer and break out into spontaneous dancing — a joyful expression of Brazilian culture.
If you go
Place: Bar Da Vila Miami
Address: 152 SE 1st Street, Downtown Miami
Contact: 786-420-5557, bardavilamiami.com
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Prices: Appetizers $5-$18, burgers/salads $10-$12, entrees $13-$18, desserts $6
F.Y.I. Lunch specials 11:30-3 p.m. Happy hour runs 4-6 p.m. with beer specials. Women drink free Wednesday 6-8 p.m. Samba Sunday has live music 4-6 p.m. There is a large pay-by-the-hour parking lot on 2nd Street and 1st Avenue.
