It has vanilla, Nutella filling – and 100 croquetas. Behold Miami’s ‘croqueta cake’

Andy and Jessica Herrera, owners of Breadman Miami Bakery in Hialeah, call the Croqueta Cake 'a marvel of engineering.' The cake took pastry chef Maikel Rodriguez a little practice before getting the design just right, but with steady hands and plenty of toothpicks, the cake is a wonder to behold. Emily Michot Miami Herald

