A Burger King and a Sushi Siam among the dozen restaurants shut down for roaches

More Videos 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Pause 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:32 Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht 0:27 South Florida braces for its first cold front of 2018 0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 1:03 Derek Jeter asks for patience as angry Marlins fans pelt him with questions 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 0:26 Wintry storm brings snow to Tallahassee 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald

Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald