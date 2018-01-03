A Burger King and a Sushi Siam among the dozen restaurants shut down for roaches

A dozen Miami-Dade restaurants couldn’t hide the bugs from state inspectors over the last few weeks of 2017.
The first Roach Report of 2018 comes straight from state restaurant inspections without prejudice. To keep it short, the places that got cited only for dead roaches aren’t included this time around.
As usual, we start with the places shut down for the day (at least) wholly or partially for roach content.
▪ Bobby’s Meal, 2109 Opa-locka Blvd., Opa-locka: From Dec. 12-15, the inspector stayed at Bobby’s Meal like the place was a Marriott. And the roaches stayed like it was a Roach Motel. On Dec. 12, the inspector saw three live roaches on the ceiling and two dead ones under a kitchen shelf. The restaurant stayed open with an Administrative Complaint Recommended overall verdict. On the Dec. 13 re-inspection, the roaches numbered 30 to 35 under a prep table and Bobby’s Meal got closed for the rest of the day. After failing the Dec. 14 re-inspection, Bobby’s got an extension given on Dec. 15.
▪ Burger King, 9490 West Okeechobee Rd., Hialeah Gardens: An inspector shut down a BK Lounge on Dec. 5 after spotting about 10 live roaches and over 100 roach droppings around the soda machine, and a live roach on the drink station floor.
▪ Café Pastis, 7310 SW 57th Ave., South Miami-Dade: Five roaches were “observed on a shelf by servers’ station where bread and bowls are stored,” and one was “observed crawling on bread” during the Dec. 11 inspection. The inspector also noted that the salmon, beef, ham, sausage and cooked veggies all were kept at temperatures not conducive to good digestion.
Pastis passed muster on Dec. 12.
▪ Cayard Bakery, 12801 West Dixie Hwy., North Miami: The Nov. 27 inspector could’ve stopped with the High Priority violation that made Cayard the star of the last Rodent Report, but also seen were “one live roach crawling on shelf next to packaged breads behind walk-in cooler on bakery prep area,” and “one live roach on wall by breaker panel behind food storage rack in bakery prep area.”
Caryard’s reopened on Nov. 28.
▪ Claudie B, 545 W. Lucy St., Florida City: Claudie B also is a double-dipper, making the Rodent Report and this Roach Report after its Nov. 27 inspection. As for the bugs, the inspector saw “one live roach crawling inside a reach-in cooler located across from the grill and approximately 10 live roaches on the kitchen walls and wall cracks.”
Also, we don’t know how long it takes cans of food to rust in your pantry, but one of the High Priority violations not mentioned in the Rodent Report was “cans of kidney beans, yams and chicken soup, rusted and dented, located on a wire food storage shelf in the kitchen.”
When the inspector returned Nov. 28, three live roaches in the kitchen were spotted, helping to keep the restaurant closed. They still weren’t up to snuff on Nov. 29, when the inspector saw “approximately 25 live roaches inside the gaskets of a stand-up reach-in freezer unit located in the kitchen next to three other cooling units.”
Claudie B’s finally passed inspection Nov. 30.
▪ Dicrespo, 13772 SW 152nd St., South Miami-Dade: Dicrespo got shut down on Dec. 8 after the inspector spotted “17 live roaches … in the kitchen on the floors, walls and on top of a food prep table on the main food prep line.” The inspector also saw potato salad being kept at too warm a temperature. That got tossed. Hopefully, so did a “non food grade basting brush” that was used on food.
On Dec. 9, when the inspector returned, there were two fewer overall violations, but there were still four High Priority violations, prompted by about “13 live roaches in the kitchen on the walls, dish machine drain board, and underneath the non-working steam table.”
Dicrespo failed more inspections after that: A re-inspection on Dec. 11 and two inspections on Dec. 12. It passed its most recent inspection on Dec. 29.
▪ Inka’s Grill, 250 E. Palm Dr., Florida City: In addition to 10 to 15 live flying insects in the kitchen, the inspector saw “15-20 live roaches found in the kitchen,” including “two crawling on the floor by the mop sink,” and “10 or more inside of white tape on food shelves,” during the Nov. 8 inspection. There was also roach excrement underneath the counter area. And, in the ceviche, the fish hadn’t undergone proper parasite destruction.
On the Nov. 29 return inspection, roach excrement remained, as well as “approximately 19 live roaches in the kitchen and underneath the front counter below the steam tables.”
Inka’s finally got to reopen Nov. 30.
▪ Jalisco Restaurant, 1661 NE Eighth St., Homestead: The roach problems on Nov. 28 included two live roaches, four dead roaches and four roach eggs inside a drawer in the cook line area; about eight live roaches hanging out on a reach-in cooler’s door hinge; one live crawler on the ice machine lid and over 15 live ones scurrying under the front counter hand sink. Other problems: “Observed employee washed utensils and pot, then engaged in food preparation and plate food without washing hands. … Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use.”
Jalisco reopened after the Nov. 29 re-inspection.
▪ La Perla El Rincon Del Mar, 13742 SW 152nd St., South Miami-Dade: The live roach count included eight in the kitchen underneath a steam table and on the wall underneath the dishwasher, and about 15 on the floor next to a reach-in cooler adjacent to the ceviche bar at the front counter. The inspector also had a problem with tracking powder pesticide “throughout (the) establishment between equipment (and) on the floors.” As well as “In-use knife/knives stored in cracks between pieces of equipment.”
La Perla passed the Dec. 1 re-inspection.
▪ Little Saigon, 16752 N. Miami Ave., North Miami Beach: Another double-dipper from this month’s Rodent Report had nine roaches “crawling on the cook line” on Dec. 4. Its re-inspection still hasn’t been posted.
▪ Masa Taqueira, 6974 Collins Ave., Miami Beach: Masa got the “no mas” on Nov. 27 partially because the inspector saw eight live roaches and 10 dead roaches in the ware-washing/food prep area, two live and seven dead at the front counter area, as well as “numerous (dead ones) behind equipment.” During the Nov. 28 re-inspection failure, the inspector saw five live roaches running about. On Nov. 30, another three live roaches were seen by the inspector, but they did get to reopen.
▪ Sushi Siam Aventura, 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura: The sushi serving stopped early Dec. 15, partially because the inspector saw eight to 10 roaches crawling on a container of rice/ flour, one crawling on a wall, and another two or three hanging out on flour.
Of course, at a sushi place, you better have your seafood properly cooled or you could be serving salmonella instead of just salmon. And Sushi Siam had a broken reach-in cooler (Intermediate violation) that resulted in fish and salmon being kept too warm (High Priority violation). They got moved to a working cooler, but chicken and shrimp tempura got tossed for being kept at the wrong temperature. Also, the crabmeat (or “Krabmeat”) at the sushi bar was thawed at room temperature, another no-no.
They passed the Dec. 16 re-inspection.
Some places finish their inspection with “Administrative Complaint Recommended.” That means you stay open, but you better come correct when the inspector comes back the next day.
▪ Caribbean Cafe, 1205 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach: There was one live roach under the front counter and steam table area, and two more on the open foil paper box on the food shelf in the back kitchen area. Plus, 12 dead roaches were found under the front counter, in addition to three more in the reach-in cooler gasket and one by the ice machine.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out the cooked rice, cooked vegetable rice, peas and rice, plantains and french fries that had to be tossed because the inspector saw them kept at an improper temperature.
Dishonorable mentions
Inspectors spotted live roaches in these places, but not enough to red-flag them.
▪ Cuba Latin Café, 9636 SW 24th St., West Miami-Dade: They stayed open despite 37 violations and eight High Priority violations, one of which was a live roach under the three-compartment sink and another crawling under the prep table.
▪ KFC, 2375 SW Eighth St., Miami: Three live roaches crawling behind the hot holding units.
▪ La Parrada De Edgar, 6976 Collins Ave., Miami Beach: One live roach in the preparation area.
▪ Stephanie’s Catering, 10711 SW 216th St., South Miami-Dade: “Three live roaches found in the kitchen entering in and out of a wall baseboard next to a reach-in cooler.”
▪ Sushi Siam Brickell, 931 Brickell Ave., Miami: Two live critters crawling atop the rice cooker.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
