And the winner of Munch Madness is...

They were on a mission from the food gods.
All you had to do was look at their voting numbers to know it was going to be hard for any other restaurant in the Miami Herald’s Munch Madness bracket challenge to beat the South Florida-born Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill.
And no one did.
Flanigan’s garnered more than 10,000 votes from loyal diners on Monday alone to defeat the upstart Cinderella, Mignonette. They earn the honor of being the inaugural winner and retiring as an undefeated champion, making way for a new king of the Miami dining scene next year.
They drew the most votes on any day they competed, thanks in no small part to their 23 locations up the east coast of Florida, with legions clicking to get them past Andiamo Pizza, Captain’s Tavern, Shorty’s Bar-B-Q, Garcia’s Seafood, South Beach Thai spot NaiYaRa, and, finally, the seafood and raw bar indie restaurant Mignonette, headed by chef Danny Serfer.
The late Joseph “Big Daddy” Flanigan founded Big Daddy’s liquor stores in Hialeah in 1959 and later the restaurants in the 1980s, and both bear his smiling black-and-white image.
Even Serfer and his Mignontte co-owner Ryan Roman, Miami natives and Flanigan’s fans, decided if they couldn’t beat them, they would join them: They went on a 13 1/2-hour road trip on April 1 to visit every Flanigan’s restaurant in a single day, posting pictures on Mignonette’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.
