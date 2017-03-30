Wendy’s just trolled McDonald’s in the most savage way

Calling what’s happening on Twitter between McDonald’s and Wendy’s a burger war would obscure the nuance of Wendy’s savage trolling.
McDonald’s posted today a video today announcing that they would be using fresh, not frozen, beef in their Quarter Pounder burgers at most of their restaurants by mid-2018.
Today we've announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. pic.twitter.com/Bdf99ALlxw— McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 30, 2017
If that left you wondering what’s in store for the rest of their burgers, get in line behind Wendy’s.
The red head’s social media team was the first to respond to the tweet with enough trolling to inspire oh-no-they-didn’t reactions even though that phrase is played out.
“.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.”
.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.— Wendy's (@Wendys) March 30, 2017
That, my friends, is how you burn a burger.
Wendy’s has gone above and beyond to singe any comers in the past. When it tweeted in December that its meat was too cool every to be frozen, an online troll tried to call them on how in the world they kept meat fresh while shipping it to stores across the country. Wendy’s reminded the troll he must have “forgot refrigerators existed.”
@NHride You don't have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there.— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 2, 2017
Oh. Ouch. Pwned.
