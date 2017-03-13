Chef Michael Shikany found dead

Michael Shikany, a Miami-born chef whose namesake restaurant brought deconstructed cuisine and molecular gastronomy to Wynwood, died Friday from a gunshot wound to the head.
Suicide was suspected as the cause, according to Miami Police, who are investigating. He was 38.
His mother called police worried about her son Friday. Officers found him at his apartment at 743 NW Ninth Ave., according to a police spokesperson.
Skikany’s restaurant opened in 2014 and drew a three-star (Very Good) review from the Miami Herald before it closed suddenly in February 2015 after he unexpectedly stepped down as executive chef of the restaurant, which he co-owned with his parents.
The Herald reviewer called his cuisine “ultrafine dining,” a direct result of his study at the French Culinary Institute. He worked at some of New York City’s (and America’s) top restaurants before opening Shikany — the Michelin-star Le Bernardin by Eric Ripert, Babbo (by Mario Batali), Gramercy Tavern and the James Beard House, according to his LinkedIn page.
“An amuse bouche served in a space-agey glass bowl foreshadows the kind of over-the-top precision that’s to come,” the reviewer noted. “One evening we sampled dehydrated salmon belly over a shallot-infused cream with a dollop of Imperial Ossetra caviar, cassis and baby red sorrel leaves so pretty you want to make earrings out of them.”
