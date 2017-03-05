Live roaches under the coffee and climbing the walls put restaurants on notice

Restaurants keep opening. Roaches keep living. And 41 restaurants in Miami-Dade have been cited in the last month for not winning the bug battle.
Some were cited for roach activity, Others received emergency-shutdown orders. Eight of the 41 restaurants fell into the latter category.
The Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspects food establishments periodically.
READ MORE: Go to the Dining Adviser for reviews and inspection reports
One of the high priority violations at Astrid & Stephanie, 6772 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach on Feb. 23, was a can of Raid above the sugar in a food storage area.
Not great placement, but understandable that the restaurant would have it at the ready considering the inspector saw “approximately 25-30 live roaches observed underneath counters at coffee station and prep area at the front of the establishment. Area is used to store closed drinks (water/soda bottles).”
▪ Ventura Restaurant, 12985 NW Seventh Ave., also had household Raid in the restaurant, which is a no-no. The inspector on Feb. 1 also “observed approximately 100 live roaches walking on plates stored on shelve by three-compartment sink in the kitchen area.”
That problem wasn’t cleared up on Feb. 2. Of their six high priority violations, they handled the three roach-related ones by the Feb. 3 recheck.
▪ Catering to Kids, 12320 SW 132nd Ct., couldn’t quite get over the roach hump. After being shut down on Feb. 17 — “approximately 35 live roaches found. In the kitchen on the floor, underneath the three compartment sink, inside an oven and behind a food prep table on the wall” — roach activity remained a problem during followups on Feb. 19, 20 and 21.
▪ Roaches were so excited about North Miami Beach’s Island Delight Pizzeria Restaurant, 705 NE 167th St., on Feb. 20, they were climbing the walls: “Approximately 40 to 50 live roaches on east wall over preparation table...five roaches crawling on south wall in side the kitchen....”
▪ The Thunderbird Cafe, 18401 Collins Ave. in Sunny Isles Beach got shut down on Feb. 16 after inspectors saw, “approximately two live roaches on prep table. Approximately 10 live roaches around oven in main cook line. Approximately five live roaches around clean pot rack in main cook line. Approximately 10 live roaches by three-compartment sink.”
▪ On Feb. 15, Hialeah’s Chez Joseito, 496 E. Ninth St., displayed “four on wall by food packing area next to office, seven live in kitchen wall between stoves and prep table.”
▪ Orgullo Catracho, 2300 SW Eigth St. in Miami, was closed down on Feb. 23 for rodent activity and 15 live roaches spotted by the inspector.
▪ Mi Cafeteria, 4865 NW 37th Ave in Miami, also was closed down on Feb. 2 for a double dip — rodents, six live roaches on the preparation area shelves and roach poop around shelves in the kitchen area.
▪ Rincon Argentino, a neighborhood institution just off the corner of Coral Way and Southwest 37th Avenue for 30 years, had four live roaches on shelves near the dishwasher listed among its high priority violations on Feb. 23. But this probably had more to do with its emergency shutdown: “Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee wiped face with towel used on the cookline.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
41 cited restaurants for roaches
Aji Carbon, 16978 NW 19th Ave., North Miami Beach
Astrid & Stephanie, 6772 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Carillon Hotel & Spa, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Catering to Kids, 12320 SW 132nd Ct., Miami
Charlie’s Caribbean Kitchen, 1550 NE 164th St., North Miami Beach
Charly Cafeteria, 13175 NW 42nd Ave., Opa-locka
Chez Joseito, 496 E. Ninth St., Hialeah
Combos Cafe Corp, 1225 Flagler St., Miami
Dolci Di Sicilia, 725 71st St., Miami Beach
El Tablazo, 6780 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
El Tropico Cuban Cuisine, 17020 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
Grab & Go Corp, 1430 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
Hong Kong Gardens, 8583 NW 186th St, Miami
Hooks Fish & Chicken, 15850 NW 27th Ave., Opa-locka
Island Delight Pizzeria Restaurant, 705 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach
Kiddie Catering Gym Gourmet, 3845 NW 125th St., Opa-locka
La Bodega, 13774 SW 88th St., Kendall
La Peruanita, 16630 NE Second Ave, North Miami Beach
Lunch Break Cafe, 9682 NW 25th St., Doral
Macca Tree Caribbean Restaurant, 18055 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens
Macillon Grio Fish and Chicken, 1027 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach
Mi Cafeteria, 4865, NW 37th Ave., Miami
Miami Subs, 4320 NW 167th St., Opa-locka
Myamex Linda LLC, 890 Krome Ave., Homestead
Orgullo Catracho, 2300 SW Eighth St, Miami
Original Pancake House, 11510 SW 72nd St., Kendall
Pinkberry, 21211 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
Pizza Hut, 19660 NW Second Ave, Miami Gardens
Rincon Argentino, 2345 SW 37th Ave., Miami
Royal Buffet, 11379 SW 40th St., West Miami-Dade
Shuckers Bar & Grill, 1819 79th St. Causeway, North Bay Village
Snack Bar, 19667 Turnberry Way, Aventura
Subway, 7900 NW 27th Ave., Miami
2taste Catering, 13321 NW 17th Ave., North Miami
TGI Friday’s, 8888 SW 136th St., Kendall
The Thunderbird Cafe, 18401 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
Tipico Hondureno, 3002 NW Seventh Ave, Miami
Ventura Restaurant, 12985 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
Very Crepe, 17026 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
Westchester Cafeteria, 8665 SW 24th St., West Miami-Dade
Comments