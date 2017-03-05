Restaurant News & Reviews

March 5, 2017 8:45 AM

Live roaches under the coffee and climbing the walls put restaurants on notice

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Restaurants keep opening. Roaches keep living. And 41 restaurants in Miami-Dade have been cited in the last month for not winning the bug battle.

Some were cited for roach activity, Others received emergency-shutdown orders. Eight of the 41 restaurants fell into the latter category.

The Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspects food establishments periodically.

One of the high priority violations at Astrid & Stephanie, 6772 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach on Feb. 23, was a can of Raid above the sugar in a food storage area.

Not great placement, but understandable that the restaurant would have it at the ready considering the inspector saw “approximately 25-30 live roaches observed underneath counters at coffee station and prep area at the front of the establishment. Area is used to store closed drinks (water/soda bottles).”

▪  Ventura Restaurant, 12985 NW Seventh Ave., also had household Raid in the restaurant, which is a no-no. The inspector on Feb. 1 also “observed approximately 100 live roaches walking on plates stored on shelve by three-compartment sink in the kitchen area.”

That problem wasn’t cleared up on Feb. 2. Of their six high priority violations, they handled the three roach-related ones by the Feb. 3 recheck.

▪  Catering to Kids, 12320 SW 132nd Ct., couldn’t quite get over the roach hump. After being shut down on Feb. 17 — “approximately 35 live roaches found. In the kitchen on the floor, underneath the three compartment sink, inside an oven and behind a food prep table on the wall” — roach activity remained a problem during followups on Feb. 19, 20 and 21.

▪  Roaches were so excited about North Miami Beach’s Island Delight Pizzeria Restaurant, 705 NE 167th St., on Feb. 20, they were climbing the walls: “Approximately 40 to 50 live roaches on east wall over preparation table...five roaches crawling on south wall in side the kitchen....”

▪  The Thunderbird Cafe, 18401 Collins Ave. in Sunny Isles Beach got shut down on Feb. 16 after inspectors saw, “approximately two live roaches on prep table. Approximately 10 live roaches around oven in main cook line. Approximately five live roaches around clean pot rack in main cook line. Approximately 10 live roaches by three-compartment sink.”

▪  On Feb. 15, Hialeah’s Chez Joseito, 496 E. Ninth St., displayed “four on wall by food packing area next to office, seven live in kitchen wall between stoves and prep table.”

▪  Orgullo Catracho, 2300 SW Eigth St. in Miami, was closed down on Feb. 23 for rodent activity and 15 live roaches spotted by the inspector.

▪  Mi Cafeteria, 4865 NW 37th Ave in Miami, also was closed down on Feb. 2 for a double dip — rodents, six live roaches on the preparation area shelves and roach poop around shelves in the kitchen area.

▪  Rincon Argentino, a neighborhood institution just off the corner of Coral Way and Southwest 37th Avenue for 30 years, had four live roaches on shelves near the dishwasher listed among its high priority violations on Feb. 23. But this probably had more to do with its emergency shutdown: “Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee wiped face with towel used on the cookline.”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

41 cited restaurants for roaches

Aji Carbon, 16978 NW 19th Ave., North Miami Beach

Astrid & Stephanie, 6772 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Carillon Hotel & Spa, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Catering to Kids, 12320 SW 132nd Ct., Miami

Charlie’s Caribbean Kitchen, 1550 NE 164th St., North Miami Beach

Charly Cafeteria, 13175 NW 42nd Ave., Opa-locka

Chez Joseito, 496 E. Ninth St., Hialeah

Combos Cafe Corp, 1225 Flagler St., Miami

Dolci Di Sicilia, 725 71st St., Miami Beach

El Tablazo, 6780 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

El Tropico Cuban Cuisine, 17020 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Grab & Go Corp, 1430 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

Hong Kong Gardens, 8583 NW 186th St, Miami

Hooks Fish & Chicken, 15850 NW 27th Ave., Opa-locka

Island Delight Pizzeria Restaurant, 705 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach

Kiddie Catering Gym Gourmet, 3845 NW 125th St., Opa-locka

La Bodega, 13774 SW 88th St., Kendall

La Peruanita, 16630 NE Second Ave, North Miami Beach

Lunch Break Cafe, 9682 NW 25th St., Doral

Macca Tree Caribbean Restaurant, 18055 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens

Macillon Grio Fish and Chicken, 1027 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach

Mi Cafeteria, 4865, NW 37th Ave., Miami

Miami Subs, 4320 NW 167th St., Opa-locka

Myamex Linda LLC, 890 Krome Ave., Homestead

Orgullo Catracho, 2300 SW Eighth St, Miami

Original Pancake House, 11510 SW 72nd St., Kendall

Pinkberry, 21211 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

Pizza Hut, 19660 NW Second Ave, Miami Gardens

Rincon Argentino, 2345 SW 37th Ave., Miami

Royal Buffet, 11379 SW 40th St., West Miami-Dade

Shuckers Bar & Grill, 1819 79th St. Causeway, North Bay Village

Snack Bar, 19667 Turnberry Way, Aventura

Subway, 7900 NW 27th Ave., Miami

2taste Catering, 13321 NW 17th Ave., North Miami

TGI Friday’s, 8888 SW 136th St., Kendall

The Thunderbird Cafe, 18401 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

Tipico Hondureno, 3002 NW Seventh Ave, Miami

Ventura Restaurant, 12985 NW Seventh Ave., Miami

Very Crepe, 17026 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Westchester Cafeteria, 8665 SW 24th St., West Miami-Dade

