Deborah Cox as Rachel Marron and Judson Mills as Frank Farmer in ‘The Bodyguard,’ which opens Tuesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Joan Marcus
Performing Arts

‘The Bodyguard’ opens Tuesday at Arsht Center in Miami

Miami Herald Staff

March 28, 2018 05:07 PM

“The Bodyguard” musical, based on the hit 1992 Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner film, opens Tuesday for a six-day run at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

Starring Deborah Cox as pop superstar Rachel Marron and Judson Mills as her bodyguard, the stage show features several Houston classics including her signature, “I Will Always Love You,” which the late singing idol first performed in the Lawrence Kasdan movie.

Tickets, which range from $29 to $105, are available at the Arsht Center box office, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., by calling 305-949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

