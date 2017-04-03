Performing Arts

Miami-Dade theaters score 13 of 20 Carbonell Awards

By Phillip Valys

Sun Sentinel

During Monday’s Carbonell Awards, better known as South Florida’s “theater prom,” the evening’s top-scoring king and queen went to Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s splashy musical “Me and My Girl” and Gablestage boxing drama “The Royale.”

Local theater luminaries descended on the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Monday to mark the 41st annual celebration of South Florida theater.

Miami-Dade theaters collected the biggest haul, with Gablestage, Zoetic Stage, Actors’ Playhouse and Area Stage winning 13 of the Carbonell’s 20 awards. Three Palm Beach County theaters — MNM Productions, Palm Beach Dramaworks and Maltz Jupiter Theatre — won five awards, while Broward theaters Slow Burn Theatre Company and Island City Stage collected one prize each.

Following is a list of winners at the Carbonell Awards:

Best Production of a Play:The Royale,” GableStage

Best Director/Play: Joseph Adler, “The Royale,” GableStage

Best Actor/Play: Aygemang Clay, “The Royale,” GableStage

Best Actress/Play: Mia Matthews, “After,” Zoetic Stage

Best Supporting Actor/Play: Alex Alvarez, “Stalking the Bogeyman,” GableStage

Best Supporting Actress/Play: Jeni Hacker, “After,” Zoetic Stage

Best Production of a Musical: “Me and My Girl,” Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Best Director/Musical: Stuart Meltzer, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage

Best Actor/Musical: Matt Loehr, “Me and My Girl,” Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Best Actress/Musical: Jeni Hacker, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage

Best Supporting Actor/Musical: Dominique Scott, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Actors’ Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress/Musical: Leah Sessa, “Heathers,” Slow Burn Theatre Company

Musical Direction/Musical: Caryl Fantel, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage

Choreography/Musical: Ron Hutchins, “West Side Story,” Actors’ Playhouse

Best Scenic Design/Play or Musical: Jodi Dellaventura, “The Nether,” Area Stage

Best Lighting Design/Play or Musical: Paul Black, “The Night of the Iguana,” Palm Beach Dramaworks

Best Costume Design/Play or Musical: Peter A. Lovello, “Perfect Arrangement,” Island City Stage

Best Sound Design/Play or Musical: Matt Corey, “The Night of the Iguana,” Palm Beach Dramaworks

Best Ensemble Production/Play or Musical: “The World Goes ’Round,” MNM Productions

Best New Work/Play or Musical: “After,” Michael McKeever, Zoetic Stage

