‘Xanadu’ is pure, campy theater fun. Here’s why you should see it

0:33 Why cast members think it's important to be part of 'The Vagina Monologues' Pause

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Liberty City reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

1:00 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video

0:59 Annual Miami boat show kicks off on Virginia Key

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills