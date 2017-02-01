Got a short attention span? No worries — these plays are 10 minutes long

If you like entertainment that’s short and sweet — well, short, anyway — City Theatre has a show for you, especially if you’re pining for its annual Summer Shorts Festival. Its City Shorts hits the road around South Florida starting Friday.
The brainchild of City Theatre — the only theater company in the country dedicated to developing and producing 10-minute plays for audiences of all ages — City Shorts features seven 10-minute plays plus four short shorts. The production, directed by Gail S. Garrison, features Andres Maldonado, Carol Sussman, Christina Groom, Jim Gibbons, Jennifer Zabato and Patrick Rodriguez.
Here’s the schedule:
▪ Feb. 3-5: Key Biscayne Comunity Center, 10 Village Green Way; shows 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4; 3 p.m. Feb. 5; $10 in advance, $20 at the door; www.islandshorts.com
▪ Feb. 10-12: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211st St., Miami; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11; 3 p.m. Feb. 12; $45; www.smdcac.org
▪ Feb. 16-17: Abdo New River Room at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 7:30 p.m. Feb 16 and 17; $35-$45; www.browardcenter.org
