Professional musicians repay their mentors by giving free lessons to Miami youngsters

When Nicolaus Gelin started middle school at Young Men’s Preparatory Academy in Wynwood, he dreamed of being in the school’s music program.
“I saw them play at the pep rallies and I wanted to be a part of it,” said Nicolaus, 14.
The opportunity came in 2013, when the school’s former band director told Nicolaus there was going to be free guitar lessons after school twice a week.
“I went home immediately, asked my mom and I signed up the next day,” Nicolaus said.
The free guitar lessons were sponsored by Young Musicians Unite, a nonprofit organization that provides free music education to more than 70 students in areas of Miami such as Overtown and Wynwood. They are funded through a grants from Citizens Interested in the Arts and Miami-Dade Cultural Affairs’ The Youth Arts Enrichment Program, and through partnerships with bands such as Arrowhead, Avalanche, and Ripcord.
Young Musicians Unite was founded in 2013 and is led by Sammy Gonzalez, 31, a Miami Beach professional musician who learned to play guitar in the public school system.
“If the free music education I received while in school didn’t exist, I wouldn’t be a musician right now. Which is crazy because I work sometimes 80 plus hours a week doing what I love,” Gonzalez said. “It’s all possible thanks to the great mentors I had that where constants in my life while growing up.”
Gonzalez wanted to give back to public schools that lack financial support in the arts.
YMU started in partnership with the band Reckless Youth, whose members Gonzalez gave private lessons to. The funds collected at performances went directly to buying guitars for Young Men’s Prep Academy and to fund the after school program.
“The parents of the band members had already a vision for me,” Gonzalez said. “The first shows Reckless Youth played, we donated the money to other foundations. Then the parents and I decided to keep the funds within what we are doing. We said, ‘Why don’t we go into a neighborhood that doesn’t have a great music program?’”
Almost four years later, YMU has expanded to provide music education to any student interested in learning from Young Men’s Prep Academy, Jose de Diego Middle School, Booker T. Washington High School and the Overtown Youth Center.
Students who participate in YMU become members of a classical guitar ensemble, a jazz ensemble or a student rock band.
Gonzalez joined forces with Allan Valladares and Juan Camilo Pelaez to mentor the students. All three are New World School of the Arts alumni.
“Sammy is very passionate about this cause,” Pelaez said. “Helping him and spending time with the kids teaching them music brings me great satisfaction because I feel I’m making a difference in their lives.”
After a year of learning guitar under Gonzalez, Nicolaus found his passion in playing the trumpet. Gonzalez helped him score a private lesson with New World Symphony fellow Aaron Norlund.
“I was shocked on how good Nicolaus was. He was like a dry sponge ready to absorb as much knowledge as he possibly could in the time we spent together,” Norlund said. “Not only musically was I impressed, but in his ability to communicate. It’s really remarkable to see the support he receives from his parents.”
Nicolaus’ mother, Marilyn Gelin, is a physical therapist and his father is self employed in the transportation field.
Nicolaus auditioned and got accepted to New World School of the Arts High School’s class of 2020.
“Because of Sammy, Nicolaus was able to get help,” Marilyn Gelin said. “Sammy is doing wonderful work. The kids flourish through his program, it’s very effective. I appreciate the doors that have been open to Nicolaus.”
YMU students each get eight to 10 lessons a month. All students receive their own instruments, sheet music, and other related materials.
Gonzalez hopes to bring YMU to every school in Miami-Dade.
“My vision is to impact as many kids as I can, change their lives, give them music,” Gonzalez said. “Some are just gonna play during our lessons and maybe never play again, but some are gonna make a career out of it and go on to better places.”
To learn more
For more info visit http://youngmusiciansunite.org or email info@youngmusiciansunite.org
