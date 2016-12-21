Britto, friends celebrate impresaria Judy Drucker’s half-century in the arts

Legendary classical music impresaria Judy Drucker on Tuesday celebrated her 50th year in show business with a tribute party given in her honor by Miami Beach artist Romero Britto.
Dozens of friends and colleagues joined Drucker at Britto Central on Lincoln Road as he unveiled a new pop portrait of her.
“I’m really so very happy, you have no idea,” said Drucker, who founded the Concert Association of Florida in 1967. Her Great Artists Series brought classical stars including Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Zubin Mehta, Beverly Sills, Cecilia Bartoli and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa to South Florida and beyond.
“I’m delighted at the crowd,” Drucker told the Miami Herald at the party. “They all come over to me and they kiss me, and they say ‘I’m so happy to see you again.’ It’s been worth everything in the world. ... All the people who are here — they’re my friends.”
Britto said he met Drucker “many, many years ago.”
“It’s been a wonderful friendship, always seeing her bring the most incredible talent to South Florida. Not only here, but all over,” Britto said. “She’s been an incredible force for classical music and bringing culture to countries and communities everywhere. She’s a wonderful person. She’s from Miami Beach and everybody loves her. It’s a great gesture to have a group of friends doing something like this for her.”
Drucker, 88, quipped the real reason her friends came to celebrate: “That I’m still alive,” she laughed.
