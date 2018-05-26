Shaggy: It wasn't me, it was Alberto; reggae star's Miami Beach show canceled

While subtropical storm Alberto is forecast to stay well west of South Florida as it moves toward the Gulf Coast over the weekend, fans of the reggae star Shaggy may be feeling under the weather after learning that rain has sidelined a free show that the "It Wasn't Me" singer was scheduled to headline in Miami Beach on Saturday night.
The city announced at 4 p.m. that Alberto's wrath had forced organizers to cancel the 6 p.m. Beach Concert that was to feature Shaggy and the artists MAX and Kent Jones.
The military-themed Air and Sea show, hosted for the second year in a row on the Beach, did take place as planned on Saturday and will continue Sunday, the city said.
Visitors can watch from the beach between 11th and 14th streets. Event organizers said there may be slight delays in the timing of the show due to weather.
All other indoor events will continue as planned. For a full listing, visit www.miamibeachfl.gov/city-hall/communications/community-outreach/memorial-day-weekend/.
