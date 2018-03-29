Heart Nightclub and Club Space at 5 a.m. in a June 30, 2017, file photo. On March 29, 2018, representatives from Heart said they are shutting down after fighting with residents of the downtown neighborhood who complain of constant noise from the venue’s electronic music.
Heart Nightclub and Club Space at 5 a.m. in a June 30, 2017, file photo. On March 29, 2018, representatives from Heart said they are shutting down after fighting with residents of the downtown neighborhood who complain of constant noise from the venue’s electronic music. Bryan Cereijo bcereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Heart Nightclub and Club Space at 5 a.m. in a June 30, 2017, file photo. On March 29, 2018, representatives from Heart said they are shutting down after fighting with residents of the downtown neighborhood who complain of constant noise from the venue’s electronic music. Bryan Cereijo bcereijo@MiamiHerald.com

Music & Nightlife

The beat won’t go on for Heart Nightclub, as owners tire of noise fight with neighbors

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

March 29, 2018 05:53 PM

Heart Nightclub has pumped out its last beat.

The club, which has been fighting neighbors and the city over its noise levels, shuttered its doors suddenly Thursday, just days after the Ultra Musical Festival. The club hosted several related Miami Music Week events.

Heart’s talent buyer Travis Rogers sent an email Thursday to Miami New Times on behalf of chief financial officer Michael Slyder, saying the end of Heart was caused by its ongoing battles with the city of Miami and noise complaints from neighbors, the newspaper reported.

“During this past year, the clubs in our 24-hour entertainment district have been constantly attacked by new condo developers, residents and the City of Miami,” Slyder wrote in the statement sent to New Times. “We have fought a good fight and spent a great deal of money on lawyers but now it’s time for us to throw in the towel. It is quite obvious that our neighbors don’t want to compromise to resolve the issue, that real estate agents and developers want clubs closed as they think by doing so property values will increase, and that the City is less interested in protecting nightlife and its businesses than in the past.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Heart representative said there are no immediate plans to open elsewhere.

As sudden as Heart’s closing seems — the club opened three years ago at 50 NE 11th St. in the former Nocturnal space — the move isn’t shocking.

Heart has been battling the city for nearly its entire existence. Residents have voiced displeasure with the synapse-shattering techno music that pounds out of Heart’s rooftop and nearby clubs E11even and Club Space. The clubs, in turn, feel they have been unfairly attacked as they say they brought life to a once moribund region.

More Videos

Barry Manilow: 'I Made It Through the Rain' 129

Barry Manilow: 'I Made It Through the Rain'

Pause
Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 109

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show 30

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

Kelvis Ochoa debuts a new single during his visit at el Nuevo Herald 218

Kelvis Ochoa debuts a new single during his visit at el Nuevo Herald

Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami 48

Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician' 261

Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician'

Beach time for Snarky Puppy 144

Beach time for Snarky Puppy

Emily Estefan finds her voice 98

Emily Estefan finds her voice

Former CaRiMi singer Richard Cave debuts his new band KAI to Haitian music fans 78

Former CaRiMi singer Richard Cave debuts his new band KAI to Haitian music fans

Baby BGirls to Olympic Beating Airflares at Famfest 127

Baby BGirls to Olympic Beating Airflares at Famfest

Using a decibel meter, the Miami Herald measured the volume levels on some common annoying noises in South Florida. José A. IglesiasMiami Herald

Heart Nightclub hired an acoustical engineer to examine ways to reduce the sound levels after residents would not allow Heart access to their units to measure the noise, Slyder told the Miami Herald last summer.

But in November, Heart Nightclub filed suit against Miami. The club contended the city and the people who live downtown are conspiring to run the clubs out of business.

At the same time, local authorities enforced noise ordinances against the clubs, including E11even, after responding to pressure from distressed downtown dwellers, Miami.Com reported. Heart’s owners contended the ordinances were enforced illegally.

And now, as Ultra looks toward its 21st year in the city next year, it appears the last dance has been played for this version of Heart.

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Barry Manilow: 'I Made It Through the Rain' 129

Barry Manilow: 'I Made It Through the Rain'

Pause
Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 109

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show 30

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

Kelvis Ochoa debuts a new single during his visit at el Nuevo Herald 218

Kelvis Ochoa debuts a new single during his visit at el Nuevo Herald

Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami 48

Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician' 261

Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician'

Beach time for Snarky Puppy 144

Beach time for Snarky Puppy

Emily Estefan finds her voice 98

Emily Estefan finds her voice

Former CaRiMi singer Richard Cave debuts his new band KAI to Haitian music fans 78

Former CaRiMi singer Richard Cave debuts his new band KAI to Haitian music fans

Baby BGirls to Olympic Beating Airflares at Famfest 127

Baby BGirls to Olympic Beating Airflares at Famfest

Barry Manilow: 'I Made It Through the Rain'

View More Video