Thousands groove to smooth sounds at Jazz in the Gardens festival

Felicia Bowles listens to Betty Wright perform during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18
Betty Wright performs during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18. The festival ran through Sunday and featured artists like Jill Scott, LL Cool J and Robin Thicke among others.
Robert Lockett, bottom left, listens to Betty Wright perform during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18
Christa Hollivay and her husband, Sherman Hollivay, sing along to Betty Wright as she performs during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Hughuette Shields dances while Betty Wright performs during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Lynette Jackson-Lott, from Orlando, sings along while Betty Wright performs during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley cracks jokes during an intermission at the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18. The festival ran through Sunday and featured artists like Jill Scott, LL Cool J and Robin Thicke among others.
Morris Day & the Time perform during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18. The festival ran through Sunday and featured artists like Jill Scott, LL Cool J and Robin Thicke among others.
Inaki Bent, center, dances while Morris Day & the Time perform during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Morris Day & the Time perform during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Morris Day & the Time perform during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Vickie Rolle, center, dances while Morris Day & the Time perform during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Morris Day & the Time perform during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Guests dance during intermission at the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18, 2016. The festival ran through Sunday and featured artists like Jill Scott, LL Cool J and Robin Thicke among others.
Jazz pianist Herbie Hancock performs during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Jazz pianist Herbie Hancock's guitarist performs during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Jazz pianist Herbie Hancock's guitarist performs during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
Jazz pianist Herbie Hancock performs during the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival in Miami Gardens on Saturday, March 18.
