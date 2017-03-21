Music & Nightlife

March 21, 2017 11:41 AM

Thousands groove to smooth sounds at Jazz in the Gardens festival

By Lance Dixon

The party was on all weekend in Miami Gardens as thousands attended the 12th annual Jazz in the Gardens festival at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans from across South Florida, and from all over the country, made their way to the two-day concert event to hear the stylings of The Roots, Jill Scott, LL Cool J with DJ Z-Trip, Robin Thicke, Esperanza Spalding, Herbie Hancock, Andra Day, Morris Day and the Time, Common, Chante Moore, Marion Meadows, Will Downing, Smokie Norful and Miami’s own Betty Wright.

This year’s lineup of events also included a film, music and art conference hosted in conjunction with the Knight Foundation and Black Tech Week.

On Sunday, Alex Hibbert and Jaden Piner, the young stars of the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, received a key to the city of Miami Gardens from Mayor Oliver Gilbert. The city also presented a key to their drama teacher, Tanisha Cidel, who has a role in the film.

