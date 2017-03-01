Miami Heat honors kids from ‘Moonlight’

Going to the Oscars is pretty great, but that’s not the only perk for hometown heroes in a Best Picture-winning movie.
On Wednesday night, “Moonlight” actors and Norland Middle School students Alex Hibbert and Jaden Piner got a shout-out on the big screen just before halftime at the Heat/Philadelphia 76ers game. They even saw how DJ Irie does his thing at the DJ table.
And they got some cool basketball shoes, courtesy of the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem, who gave the two a shoe before the start of the game.
“I was proud, obviously being a Liberty City guy, of the accomplishments,’’ Haslem told the Sun-Sentinel after “Moonlight” won Best Picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Moonlight received the top award after a snafu in which “La La Land” was initially named the winner due to a mix-up in the envelopes.
Jaden Piner told the Miami Herald earlier in the week that the best part of making the movie was working with director Barry Jenkins, writer Tarell Alvin McCraney and the rest of the cast.
“It was very amazing,” he said. “They gave me spirit to keep doing more, to keep doing what I do.”
