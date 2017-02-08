Got your ticket info for the Blondie and Garbage ‘Rage and Rapture Tour!’

Blondie and Garbage team for a co-headlining tour with such a cool name you just have to go: Rage and Rapture Tour!
Theoretically, you could also call it the Mentor and Mentee Tour as Blondie, and its iconic Miami-born lead singer Deborah Harry, clearly influenced Shirley Manson’s sound in Garbage in the 1990s. The two rock groups’ hits — “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “Rapture,” “Only Happy When It Rains,” “Stupid Girl” and “Queer” — blend fashion and art with hypnotic beats.
Blondie’s new studio album “Pollinator,” its 11th, will be released May 5. The disco-throwback single, “Fun,” is out now.
The Rage and Rapture Tour plays Seminole Hard Rock Live near Hollywood on Aug. 8. Tickets are $50-$90 and are on presale now at Ticketmaster. General sale starts 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
