Cuban musical group Septeto Santiaguero to play Saturday in Little Havana

Miami Dade College welcomes the Cuban musical group Septeto Santiaguero at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The concert is part of the Little Havana Social Club, a social dance series.
“What better way to bring back the series than with this historic band, indulging us with their rich musical tradition that has influenced so many in this community,” says Jessica Gloria, manager of the Koubek Center. “Our goal is to make this series at the Koubek Center into a place of gathering for Latin music and dance enthusiasts. There is already a tremendous buzz in the neighborhood.”
The Latin Grammy-winning group is making its U.S. debut. It brings a signature sound developed at the famous Casa de la Trova nightclub in Santiago de Cuba — the cradle of bolero, a slow-tempo Latin music and associated dance. The musical band has performed with well-known salsa stars such as Jose Alberto “El Canario” and Ruben Blades.
The Little Havana Social Club celebrates Latin American heritage through music and dance.
Upcoming events include Argentine Valentine’s Milonga with Argot Tango Quintet on Feb. 18; Puerto Rican bomba and plena by Plena Es on March 25; and Afro-Colombian Rhythms from Herencia de Timbiqui on April 22.
For more information, visit www.koubekcenter.org.
