‘The Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme dead at 73

Jonathan Demme, the iconoclastic director of movies such as “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Stop Making Sense,” “Philadelphia” and “Melvin and Howard,” died Wednesday morning in New York. He was 73.
A source close to Demme’s family told Indiewire the cause of death was esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease.
Demme was born in Long Island but attended Miami Southwest High School, where he graduated in 1962. He studied for a year at the University of Florida in Gainesville before dropping out and began writing movie reviews for the local newspaper.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
