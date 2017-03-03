‘Kong: Skull Island’ puts the fun back in giant monster movies

1:19 James Johnson discusses what motivated Heat in blowout of Sixers Pause

0:45 Heat players pay homage to el Nuevo Herald photographer Hector Gabino

2:20 Whiteside gets 3 stitches over left eye, enjoys blowout of Sixers

1:15 James Reimer takes over for Florida Panthers

0:48 Man snatches woman's phone on bus and runs off

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

1:50 States Take Tougher Stance on Protests