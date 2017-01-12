Miami’s Barry Jenkins lands a Directors Guild of America nomination

The Directors Guild of America has announced its five nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2016 — and “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins is among the finalists.
The other four nominations went to Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”), Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester By the Sea”) and Garth Davis (“Lion”).
Davis also received a nomination for Outstanding Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director, alongside Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”), Tim Miller (“Deadpool”), Nate Parker (“The Birth of a Nation”) and Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”).
The DGA awards are voted on by the 10,000 members of the guild and are considered one of the most reliable precursors of the Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 24. The DGA awards will be handed out Feb. 4.
“Moonlight” has been racking up awards since December, winning Best Picture and/or Best Director prizes from the Golden Globes, the National Society of Film Critics, the New York Film Critics and several other associations.
Comments