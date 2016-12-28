Herald critics pick the ten best movies of 2016

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

0:51 Body of man who died in watercraft accident found

3:49 How Jim Harbaugh fires up a Texas high school football team

0:44 Chaos of Miami Beach shootout caught on camera