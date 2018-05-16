Meghan Markle's half-sister just got into a car crash. And there's a Miami connection.

More family problems for Meghan Markle, just days before she is to wed Prince Harry.
First, her father Thomas Markle had surgery after a heart attack. Now, TMZ reports her estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, was in a car accident on Monday in Florida.
It is unclear what part of the state, but her Facebook page says she lives in Miami Beach. On Twitter, she lists her residence as Miami.
The Daily Mail reported last year that she had a home in Silver Springs, near Ocala.
Grant's boyfriend Mark (last name unknown) told the gossip website that they were traveling in a car near a toll when another car swerved in front of them. He said someone with a camera was trying to get a shot of them. Mark ended up crashing into a barrier to avoid hitting them.
Grant apparently broke her ankle and fractured her knee, reports TMZ, which adds she has multiple sclerosis.
A pic on the website shows the 53 year old sitting in a wheelchair in a hospital. It is unclear if it is her wheelchair or one provided to her.
Just days before the crash, Grant, who shares a father with the "Suits" star, had recently been interviewed by TMZ.
The former actress, who is 17 years old than Meghan, told editor Harvey Levin that she and her half sibling "do not have a relationship," and that it's been "strained" by the tabloids.
Grant added: "She doesn't have a relationship with anyone in the family."
Regardless, a wedding gift will be forthcoming, said the Florida resident, who is reportedly writing a book called "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister."
