Jon Bon Jovi just plunked down a cool $10 million for a South Florida mansion, report says

It’s good to be Jon Bon Jovi.
The famed New Jersey rocker is putting down roots in South Florida.
The “It’s My Life” singer reportedly plunked down a whopping $10 million for a palatial Palm Beach mansion, according to The Palm Beach Daily News.
But a quick check on real estate site Zillow shows the property, located at 230 N. Ocean Blvd., was estimated at $9,057,440. Trulia estimated it at a much lower price, $7,860,428.
The Mediterranean-style, five-bedroom house was built in 1985, around the time of his hair band’s heyday. The crib’s perks include a swimming pool, winding staircase, den, fireplace, Jacuzzi, and amazing views of the Atlantic, as seen in a Trulia slideshow.
Bon Jovi, who launched his Diving into Hampton Water rosé with his son Jesse Bongiovi during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, bought the oceanfront home that used to belong to Judith Goldfarb and her late husband, apparel manufacturer Gene Goldfarb. The couple paid $2.2 million for the place in 1991, the newspaper adds.
We have a feeling JBJ will fit right in to the upscale beachy community.
The veteran musician, 56, loves the water.
“I need to always be near the ocean,” he told the Miami Herald during the wine launch last month at the Versace Mansion. “There’s nothing like drinking a good glass of wine and sitting looking out at the waves and the horizon.”
Bon Jovi, who has been married to high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley since 1989, also has buddies down here. In July 2016, he famously did a “Livin’ on a Prayer” duet with a local wedding singer at a friend’s Key Biscayne wedding.
Big congrats to @bonjovi, #ThisHouseIsNotForSale is the #1 album in America! pic.twitter.com/2nGGE3FtPD— Island Records (@IslandRecords) March 6, 2018
His latest album, “This House Is Not for Sale,” was back at No. 1 this week on the Billboard 200. It first reigned atop the chart on Nov. 26, 2016, and is king again.
Like we said, it’s good to be Bon Jovi.
The THINFS tour kicks off Sunday in Inglewood, California, but alas, has no South Florida dates.
